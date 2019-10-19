Saturdays in the Gardens: Plant a Perennial Border

Join the Friends’ own Molly Hendry, garden assessment project leader, as she covers the ins and outs of perennial borders that she learned during her year living and working in England’s famous gardens and how she applied these lessons to the redesign of the border in the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Southern Living Garden. She will break down what worked, what didn't, and next steps.

Participants will work with experts to edit the border and plant spring-blooming bulbs, with a special guest appearance by Dr. John Floyd, horticultural expert and former Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living magazine. Part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ monthly Saturdays in the Gardens series.

Cost is $10. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturdays-in-the-gardens-9.php