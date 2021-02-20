Saturdays in the Gardens: Repot & Rejuvenate Orchids Webinar

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Repotting an orchid is required every few years to maintain optimal orchid health and encourage reblooming. An expert instructor will discuss timing and appropriate techniques for repotting, rejuvenating, and selecting the proper growing media for various orchid types. Webinar program will be followed with opportunities to assist Gardens' staff in repotting our orchid collection. Novice and seasoned gardeners are welcome! Learn more and register at https://bbgardens.org/repot-rejuvenate-orchids.php

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
