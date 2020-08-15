Saturdays in the Gardens Webinar: Arrange Flowers Easily

OUR POPULAR SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS SERIES IS BACK—AND NOW AVAILABLE VIRTUALLY!

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens from 10 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 15, for our first virtual installment of our Saturdays in the Gardens series! Learn tips for creating elegant arrangements of seasonal flowers at home from acclaimed Birmingham florist Dorothy McDaniel of Dorothy McDaniel's Flower Market.

Use your own flowers and materials, or purchase everything you need ahead of time directly from Dorothy. Details about flowers and materials needed for the workshop will be sent via email following program registration.

Cost is $10. Pre-registration is required. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturdays-in-the-gardens-16.php