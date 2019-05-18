Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container!

Google Calendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join us as Jay Draper of SHOPPE discusses what types of plants are best suited for containers as well as fresh ways of using containers together, incorporating them into your garden designs, and transitioning them from season to season. Class is part of the Friends

of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ new Saturdays in the Gardens series, designed to help novice and seasoned gardeners alike hone their skills in a hands-on setting as they explore gardening techniques and trends. Cost is $5/members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $7/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturday-in-the-gardens-5.php

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container! - 2019-05-18 09:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Village Living