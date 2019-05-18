Saturdays in the Gardens Series: Plant a Container!

Join us as Jay Draper of SHOPPE discusses what types of plants are best suited for containers as well as fresh ways of using containers together, incorporating them into your garden designs, and transitioning them from season to season. Class is part of the Friends

of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ new Saturdays in the Gardens series, designed to help novice and seasoned gardeners alike hone their skills in a hands-on setting as they explore gardening techniques and trends. Cost is $5/members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $7/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturday-in-the-gardens-5.php