Saturdays in the Gardens: Source Your Seeds

Led by Hope Long & Brooke McMinn

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 10:00 a.m.-Noon

Join us online via Zoom!

$10

Winter is the ideal time to plan for the coming season's garden by perusing an assortment of seed catalogs, but sometimes the abundance of choices can be overwhelming. In this class, the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Hope Long and Brooke McMinn will discuss how to decipher which seed varieties and sources are best suited for your garden and its needs. Novice and seasoned gardeners are welcome!