Springs Theatre proudly presents the Broadway musical "The Secret Garden," adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

This enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman.

"Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden that beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing 'The Secret Garden's' compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal."

Your ticket(s) will be held for you at the box office outside of the John Badham Theater in Town Hall on the day of your preferred performance(s):

Friday, March 14 | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 | 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5.00 for students and $10.00 for adults.

Running Time: Two hours and thirty minutes.

* This production is rated 6+