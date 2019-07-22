The Secret Garden: A Summer Play in the Gardens (Grades 4–6 & Grade 3)

Themes from Frances Hodgson Burnett’s popular book will serve as a guide for this weeklong summer camp, which is designed to give each participant a chance to ulock the secret garden inside while moving, playing, and acting in the Gardens. Led by Cristal Brister, B.A. in Theatre, the camp will culminate in an outdoor showcase for family and friends!

Cost is $280 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens (Hydrangea level or above) and $350 for Non-Members. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/the-secret-garden-a-summer-play-in-the-gardens.php