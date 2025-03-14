Springs Theatre proudly presents the Broadway musical

THE SECRET GARDEN.

Adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and playwright Marsha Norman.

Thad Turner Wilson, Choreographer

Lee Wright, Music Director

Dane Peterson, Director

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden that beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing THE SECRET GARDEN's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Reserve your ticket(s) today! Your ticket(s) will be held for you at the box office outside of the John Badham Theater in the Indian Springs School Town Hall on the day of your preferred performance(s):

Friday, March 14 | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 | 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5.00 for students and $10.00 for adults.

Running Time: Two hours and thirty minutes.

* This production is rated 6+

THE SECRET GARDEN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com