Sensory Santa at The Summit

All families with children with autism and other special needs can enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa in a more subdued and calm environment. Sensory-friendly Santa is free and photo packages (flash-less) will be available for purchase.

Sensory Santa will be offered December 5th and 12th, from 9 AM- 11 AM, for children with autism and other special needs.

The Santa experience will be located inside POSE, in Saks Plaza.

COVID Safety Measures:

Please note, we are continuing to monitor COVID-19 and the wellbeing of our community, employees and friends are first priority. The following measures are being implemented to ensure a safe Santa visiting environment:

-Visits will Santa will be by appointment only

-Visiting time with Santa will be socially distant and contactless

-All guests 2 years of age and older, along with our team members, will be required to wear a facemask covering their mouth and nose. Guests are required to bring their own face coverings

-All employees and guests will receive temperature checks before entering POSE

-Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the exhibit, including the beginning and end of the experience

-Regular sanitizing and cleaning will be conducted by staff frequently, including high touchpoints and commonly used areas

-If you are sick, we ask you to please stay home. We will happily transfer your tickets to a later date. Notice must be provided prior to your ticketed time