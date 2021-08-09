“Shaking the Gates of Hell” with John Archibald

to

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244

by

Aug 9: “Shaking the Gates of Hell” with John Archibald. 1-3 p.m. Riverchase United Methodist Church, 1953 Old Montgomery Highway. A Pulitzer Prize-winning Alabama journalist, Archibald will discuss his new book, “Shaking the Gates of Hell.” Presented by OLLI at The University of Alabama. For more information, go to olli.ua.edu.

Info

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244
to
Google Calendar - “Shaking the Gates of Hell” with John Archibald - 2021-08-09 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Shaking the Gates of Hell” with John Archibald - 2021-08-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Shaking the Gates of Hell” with John Archibald - 2021-08-09 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Shaking the Gates of Hell” with John Archibald - 2021-08-09 13:00:00 ical