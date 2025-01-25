Sing and Play! Opera Education for Children

Opera Birmingham 3600 7th Court S, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

3rd through 6th graders are invited to come play fun opera based games and activities with Miss Emily at the Opera Birmingham office. This is a great opportunity for a child who is interested in music to meet new friends and gain confidence as a performer. A snack will be provided, and everyone will receive a Take Home Tips packet full of opera info!

