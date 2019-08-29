Dig, sip wine, and plant while also supporting a great cause as instructor Eugenia Miller helps you find your green thumb! Each participant will make a terrarium to take home.

A portion of each ticket will benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities.

Co-hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and Yaymaker, which has helped raise over $3.5 million for philanthropic causes by hosting lively, creative events.

Cost is $50. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/sip--plant-at-the-gardens.php