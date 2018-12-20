OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Sixties with Colin Davis, retired history professor, UAB; currently at Indian Springs School. The Vietnam War, JFK and RFK, Lyndon Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr., demonstrations, Bob Ryan, civil rights legislation, the Great Society, desegregation, the stand in the schoolhouse door and so much more! Stories, characters, movies, sayings, music, and everything we remember about the 1960s. Professor Davis will bring history, stories, and memorabilia to share. From 1:30 to 3:00pm. Free admission.