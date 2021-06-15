OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "A Slice of Solace: A Pathway to Balance and well-Being" by Dr. James (Ed) Shotts. Come join Ed Shotts as he takes us through a “pathway” to well-being, involving balance and physical understanding of our bodies as we age. Life changes require us to adapt to everyday activities and reconsider how we approach our activities. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.