Birmingham’s favorite pizza party is back! SliceFest, the city’s biggest food and music block party presented by Birmingham Budweiser, is set to take stage for its eighth year and we’ll be bringing the house down like we always do. You know the drill – pizza, music, beer and more – all in Slice Pizza and Brewhouse’s front yard on 29th St. S. in the Lakeview district. Come groove with the music and get your pizza fill with us Saturday, June 1 starting at 1 p.m. Event proceeds will again benefit the Suki Foundation.

#SliceFest2019 is our thanks to YOU, the Birmingham community, for your continued support. So why not do what we do best and throw a party? After all, there ain’t no party like a pizza party. (pizza emoji)

Purchase early-bird tickets now at www.slicefest.com!

Ticket pricing breakdown:

General Admission (access to the festival all day long):

$25 Early Bird until April 15

$30 in advance

$35 at the gate

VIP (access to the festival all day long PLUS a private VIP lounge, private restrooms and private bar, as well as catered food and a live feed of the main stage):

$75 Early Bird until April 15

$100 in advance