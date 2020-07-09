SNAP: for rising 3-6 Graders

We're not having programs at the library this summer, but that doesn't mean we can't still have fun with SNAP.

This week's SNAP is Wizarding Science.

1st - Go to the Children's Virtual Programming Page and watch the Wizarding Science video.

2nd - Try your hand at one of the spells on the Family Science handout.

3rd - When you're done share your science with us!

Tag us on Instagram @kidsreads.eol, on Facebook, or send us an email at kidsreads.eol@gmail.com You can also use hashtag #BooksintheBrook to let us know what you're up to.