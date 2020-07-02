SNAP: rising 3-6 Graders

We're not having programs at the library this summer, but that doesn't mean we can't still cook up something fun with SNAP.

This week's SNAP is Pretend Cooking Show Showcase!

Each summer one of our most popular events is Xtreme Cooking. It's been pretty difficult to figure out how to make Xtreme Cooking a virtual program but we finally settled on having YOU make your own Pretend Cooking Show!

1st - Decide what dish you're going to make. This can be anything! Something your family eats a lot or something you've never tried, something super simple or something with A LOT of steps, a written recipe that you follow or something that you make up with whatever is in your kitchen. The choice is yours.

2nd - Film yourself cooking up your creation with your family (always have an adult help you with steps that require knives and the stove/oven). Act like you have your very own cooking show like Rosanna Pansino of Nerdy Nummies, the Swedish Chef from the Muppets, or the Great British Bake Off.

3rd - Edit your video. Feel free to get as creative as you like.

Your Pretend Cooking Show should be shorter than 8 minutes.

4th - Send your Pretend Cooking Show video to Ms. Morgan at eolxtremereads@gmail.com by midnight on Tuesday, June 30th to be included in the Cooking Show Showcase.

5th - Go to the Children's Virtual Programming Page to see everyone's culinary creations! Maybe you'll get some ideas for what to cook next.

Tag us on Instagram @kidsreads.eol, on Facebook, or send us an email at kidsreads.eol@gmail.com You can also use hashtag #BooksintheBrook to let us know what you're up to.