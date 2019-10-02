Social and Politcal Climate of Antebellum Alabama

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Social and Political Climate of Antebellum Alabama;" Wednesdays, October 2 & 9th at 1;30-3 PM.

Instructor: Skip Campbell, Ph.D., Director/Adjunct Professor, Gadsden Center, UA.

We will look first at Alabama as a territory and then at Alabama after statehood, with the focus on Jefferson County and surrounding areas.

