Social and Politcal Climate of Antebellum Alabama
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Social and Political Climate of Antebellum Alabama;" Wednesdays, October 2 & 9th at 1;30-3 PM.
Instructor: Skip Campbell, Ph.D., Director/Adjunct Professor, Gadsden Center, UA.
We will look first at Alabama as a territory and then at Alabama after statehood, with the focus on Jefferson County and surrounding areas.
