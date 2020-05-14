Sofa Stories with Ms. Rachael
Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Storytime with Ms. Rachael all from her sofa! Every Tuesday and Thursday @ 10 am on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EmmetONealLibrary/) and the Children's Programming Page of library website (https://www.eolib.org/virtual-programs-children).
The storytime will be available anytime after it premieres on the viewing options listed above.
Info
Kids & Family, Library