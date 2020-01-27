Something Beautiful Book Launch
The Clubhouse on the Highlands 2908 Highland Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Join authors Amber Edwards and Jackie Tinkler to celebrate the release of their recently published Bible study, "Something Beautiful".
At the book launch, you will have an opportunity to purchase your copy of "Something Beautiful", meet the authors, and have your book signed. There will also be information available on leading a small group using the "Something Beautiful" curriculum. We are so excited about this work of HEART and can't wait to share it with you. See you there!
