OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Sorting Out Social Media." Instructor: Jade Butler, social media specialist.

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn, hashtag#, and all the acronyms out there: What do they mean, what do they do, and who uses them? What are the positives and what are the dangers? Jade will sort it all out for us. She says it is her passion to teach people how to communicate with each other.