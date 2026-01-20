Soulful Sounds in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, READY FOR A NIGHT OF SOULFUL FUN & VINTAGE GLAMOUR?

Step into a candlelit world where the Harlem Renaissance meets today’s vibe with the sensational Music & Comedy of Acute Inflections!

As seen on HBO and Amazon, this NYC-based Jazzy R&B duo delivers a sound fans of Erykah Badu and Billie Holiday will adore, with a fresh twist of timeless soul and modern charm.

Whether you’re in Gatsby glam or your own stylish flair, get ready for a Roaring 20s revival with a modern unplugged edge. Expect dynamic duets, clever comedy, and captivating freestyles with the chemistry of Lucy and Ricky.

And as a cute gesture, there will be complimentary snacks and refreshments to enjoy throughout the show!

Over 50,000 fans have attended their sold-out shows across the U.S. and abroad, and with 1000+ five-star reviews, it’s clear this experience is striking a chord with audiences everywhere.

Tickets are selling quickly for this playful couple’s performance on Friday, February 20th at The Bridge.

Located in north Birmingham near Finley Boulevard, this intimate community rooted space creates a warm and welcoming setting for a Harlem Nights inspired evening filled with soulful music, heartfelt storytelling, and timeless elegance.

* Your purchase helps support the Renaissance Youth Center, a South Bronx-based charity that empowers inner-city youth through music education, after-school programs, and tutoring. *