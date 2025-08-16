Soulful Sounds in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, READY FOR A NIGHT OF SOULFUL FUN & VINTAGE GLAMOUR? 🎙️🎩

Step into a world where Harlem Nights meets today’s vibe with the sensational Music & Comedy of Acute Inflections! 🎶🤣

As seen on HBO and Amazon, this NYC-based Jazzy R&B duo delivers a sound fans of Erykah Badu and Billie Holiday will adore, with a fresh twist of timeless soul and modern charm. 🔥🎵

Whether you’re in Gatsby glam or your own stylish flair, get ready for a Roaring 20s revival with a modern unplugged edge. Expect dynamic duets, clever comedy, and captivating freestyles with the chemistry of Lucy and Ricky. 💃🏽🕺🏽😆

And as a cute gesture, there will be complimentary snacks to enjoy throughout the show, and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar! 🍷🍿

Over 30,000 fans have attended their sold-out shows across the U.S. and abroad, and with hundreds of five-star reviews, it’s clear this experience is striking a chord with audiences everywhere. 🌎⭐🙌🏽

Tickets are selling quickly for this playful couple’s performance on Saturday, August 16th, at Bosses at Midtown. 🗓️

Tucked inside Birmingham’s vibrant Midtown district, this stylish lounge with its intimate ambiance and eclectic cocktails sets the perfect stage for a Harlem Nights-inspired evening filled with soulful music, heartfelt storytelling, and timeless elegance! 🎶✨