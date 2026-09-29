A sound bath is a relaxation practice where you lie down (or sit) while a practitioner plays a series of instruments, typically some combination of Tibetan singing bowls, crystal bowls, gongs, tuning forks, and/or chimes. This helps shift your nervous system out of "fight-or-flight" (sympathetic) and into "rest-and-digest" (parasympathetic).

Join us and experience what others report left them feeling calmer, less muscle tension, more relaxed, better able to sleep, and more in tune with their body.

Spaces are limited. Call or text us at 205.255.1561 to hold your spot or ask any questions.

The cost is only $40 per person.