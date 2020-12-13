Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park

Enjoy a moderate 4-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs.

Well-behaved, properly supervised children age eight and up able to walk the distance of about 4 miles and complete the hike are welcome.

Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/asRo5FAwRoXO7mIH2

Please be sure to click on the link and view the photographs.

Share an adventure! Bring a friend. Optional dinner after the hike.

Please meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. We plan to depart from there at 2:00 p.m.

Please bring $5/person ($2.00 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink.

Info: Randall Adkins, 205-317-6969

DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE

Oak Mountain State Park—200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, AL 35124. I-65 South from Birmingham to AL Highway 119/Cahaba Valley Road exit, Exit Number 246. Right off exit ramp, then left at first traffic light. Follow road 2 miles, then left at stop sign. Go 2 miles past the fee gate, then right onto Terrace Drive. Go 8/10 miles to park office parking lot between boat parking and beach parking. Please note that most GPS devices will misdirect you to a place which is NOT the park office when you enter your destination as 200 Terrace Drive in Pelham, Alabama which IS the correct street address for the park office! Use these directions to find the group. Do not depend on your GPS!

DESCRIPTION OF SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS

Do you wish you had friends who share your active lifestyle and enjoyment of outdoor activities? Then become active with Southeastern Outings (SEO), a nonprofit organization committed and created to serve people who enjoy being active in the outdoors. The organization plans, organizes and leads outings such as dayhikes, easy kayak and canoe trips, stream and waterfall walks, bicycle rides, lake events and other fun activities to beautiful sites in our natural environment. From time to time we also sponsor potluck suppers and other socials. All events and activities of the group are open to the public. Participating in SEO activities is a splendid, simple way to make congenial new friends who enjoy the outdoors.

NO DOGS OR SMOKING ALLOWED, PLEASE, ON ANY SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS EVENTS.

The organization currently has over 250 members. We scheduled eighty-seven events during calendar year 2019 for an average of 7 fun events per month. We enjoy the outdoors in all seasons throughout the year.

SEO does not charge for participation in any of its outings. You do not have to be a member to participate in one or two SEO activities. Dues are only $10. Please contact Dan Frederick, President, 205-631-4680, or seoutings@bellsouth.net for more information and to obtain three free monthly newsletters with membership application and a complete description of all our outdoor events.

Southeastern Outings now has a website. Just go to seoutings.org to find announcements of all our upcoming outings scheduled plus some brief, general information about Southeastern Outings, a membership application and 1500 lovely photographs from most of our outings.

