Spring Container Gardening

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Create a beautiful spring container garden to take home in this hands-on workshop with Gardens’ Horticulturist Terry Phillips. You will learn about standout plants for spring containers and simple care tips, then design your own planter using the classic “filler, thriller, spiller” approach. Please bring your garden gloves! $35 supply fee included.

Members: $60 | Nonmembers: $65

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
