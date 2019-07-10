"Stayin' Alive" Information for Living

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents:

July 10: Diagnostic Testing.

Cynthia Smothers, Supervisor, Highland Laboratory, UAB.

What happens in the clinical laboratory? Who performs the testing and how is it done? How do accreditation and quality processes validate the results you receive from your doctor? We will look behind the laboratory door.

July 17: Drug Interactions.

Patricia Baldone Naro, Director, Experiential Programs, Samford University School of Pharmacy.

Patricia will review drug-drug interactions, drug disease interaction, ways to prevent them, and resources to access information.

July 24: Self Defense.

Instructors from World Class Tae Kwan Do. Instructors will teach us basic moves to overwhelm an assailant. More importantly, they will teach us how to avoid becoming a target or victim in the first place.

July 31: Critical Exercise.

Lillie Skelton, certified exercise trainer. Lillie will teach us exercises for balance and health that we can do in the privacy of our homes.

Aug 7: Conversations Between Our Brain and Our Gut.

John Tingley, retired urologist. We will explore how our brain and gut communicate with each other and especially the connection of the microbiome to the Gut-Brain Axis.