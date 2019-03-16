Stuardays in the Gardens Series: Composting

Join us as Peggy and William Cureton of Captain Compost cover all the benefits that compost can bring to your soil, along with how to get started making your own compost at home. Participants will work with experts to build a compost bin for the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Arrington Plant Adventure Zone. The class is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ new Saturdays in The Gardens series, designed to help novice and seasoned gardeners alike hone their skills in a hands-on setting as they explore basic gardening techniques and trends. Cost is $5/members and $7/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/saturdays-in-the-gardens-3.php.