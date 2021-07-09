July 9-Aug. 1: Summer Film Series. Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N. The annual film series returns to the Showplace of the South. Tickets are $10, with children ages two and younger admitted free of charge. Doors open one hour before showtime, and each screening begins with a sing-along with the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. For show times and more information, go to alabamatheatre.com.