For children ages 5 and above. Learn how to press flowers to preserve spring beauty and make pressed flower note cards. The class will be led by master gardener Carol Hagood. Part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Super Sprouts series, which features monthly, after-school programs that include garden discoveries, crafts, and stories. Cost is $8/members and $10/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/super- sprouts-beautiful-spring-blossoms-.php