T'ai Chi in the Gardens

Instructor: Stephen Guesman

November 5, 12, 19, 2020 | 4-5 p.m.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Cost: $10

​Join us as we explore the art of well-being, T’ai Chi: the slow motion martial art originating in China. In this course, teacher Stephen Guesman will convey the profound physical, mental and spiritual benefits that result from regular practice of disciplines such as T’ai Chi.

A note from the Friends: Registrants are encouraged to practice social distancing (marked spaces will be provided) and are required to bring their own yoga mats and props. Please note that face masks are required when interacting with others outside of your family group in the Gardens, and for entering the Garden Center. Face masks are not required while taking part in outdoor yoga classes. For your own safety and the safety of others, we ask that you preregister online. Thank you!