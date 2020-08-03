Welcome to the O'Neal Library's first ever Teen Advisory Board boot camp!

It's been a crazy few months of virtual programming, and we need to review our efforts and develop new ideas for Fall 2020. Help us brainstorm for 4 hours within 4 days in Zoom. TAB members do not have to attend all virtual boot camp sessions, but we'd love to see you in at least one!

These are some topics we will address during the TAB boot camp:

Virtual Summer Reading review

How was it? What programs did you like and dislike? What would you improve?

Changes in TAB

What would you change about Teen Advisory Board? How else would you like to contribute to O'Neal Library's teen services (i.e. projects, more volunteer opportunities, etc.)? Would you like TAB Officer positions?

Brainstorm Programs

What kinds of virtual programs would you like to see in the fall (i.e. crafts, DIY projects, book groups, games, etc.)? Do you want to do Zoom programs or passive programs like a YouTube video?

Advertising & Communication

How do you learn about our programs: the O'Neal Library website, GroupMe, Instagram, Facebook, or other? Should we start a digital newsletter for Teen Services and events? Is there a better way to reach teens in Birmingham?

If you are new to the O'Neal Library's Teen Department and would like to be part of our Teen Advisory Board, click here to apply! We would appreciate your input on how we can improve our teen department.