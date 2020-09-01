TAB Meeting

Join us for our monthly Teen Advisory Board Meeting on Zoom! We'll be introducing our potential TAB officers and discussing TAB-exclusive programs and projects happening this new school year. Check the TAB GroupMe for more updates on this meeting.

Want to join the O'Neal Library's Teen Advisory Board? CLICK HERE to fill out an online application! All teens in grades 7-12 are welcome to apply anytime in the year. As a TAB member, you will be helping the teen librarians plan fantastic programs and improve the O'Neal Library's teen services. You can earn volunteer hours for every meeting you attend and every project you participate in.

Got questions? Email our teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.