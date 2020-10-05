TAB Meeting

Join us for the first Monday of every month for a virtual Teen Advisory Board meeting! Tune in on Zoom to learn about our latest school-year volunteer project. More information can be found in the TAB GroupMe.

Want to join the O'Neal Library's Teen Advisory Board? CLICK HERE to fill out an online application! All teens in grades 7-12 are welcome to apply anytime in the year. As a TAB member, you will be helping the teen librarians plan fantastic programs and improve the O'Neal Library's teen services. You can earn volunteer hours for every meeting you attend and every project you participate in.

Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.