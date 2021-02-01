TAB Meeting

Join us on Zoom for a monthly virtual Teen Advisory Board meeting! We'll discuss teen summer reading and volunteer opportunities. Check the TAB GroupMe for updates on this meeting.

Want to join the O'Neal Library's Teen Advisory Board? CLICK HERE to fill out an online application! All teens in grades 7-12 are welcome to apply anytime in the year. As a TAB member, you will be helping the teen librarians plan fantastic programs and improve the O'Neal Library's teen services. You can earn volunteer hours for every meeting you attend and every project you participate in.

Got questions? Email our teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org.