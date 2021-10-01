Oct. 1: Tails in the Trails 2021. 6:30-10 p.m. Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road. The Birmingham Zoo Junior Board will host this 11th annual fundraiser benefiting the new Cougar Crossing habitat. Attendees can party on the Hugh Kaul Plaza at this outdoor celebration with live music by Nationwide Coverage, food from area restaurants, a beer and wine bar and a silent auction. Guests must be 21 and up. Tickets are $45 advance and $50 the day of the event. For details, including ticket prices, go to birminghamzoo.com and click on “events.”