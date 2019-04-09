OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Take Better Photos With Your iPhone/iPad" April 9 and 16th, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Instructor: Ken Kuntz, amateur photographer. A brief 2-week look into the iPhone/iPad camera and the Apple picture-handling app called Photos. We will look at the options available for use of the camera. Ken will share some tips for taking better pictures. In Photos, we will talk about organizing, finding pictures, and simple edits that can improve the final product. He will introduce iCloud Photo Library, which functions as backup storage and a way to have the same pictures on your phone and your Mac computer. This course will be limited to Apple iPhone/iPad, and Ken will not be able to answer questions about Samsung or Android products.