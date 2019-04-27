Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

Take Steps is the nation’s largest event to raise funds for the critical Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis research and education programs funded by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Over 3.1 million people in the US are suffering with one of these debilitating chronic autoimmune diseases. You can make a difference by donating and fundraising on behalf of these brave children and adults. Join us in Birmingham on Saturday, April 27 at 4 PM at Homewood Central Park. Stand together for HOPE. Walk together for CURES. Register online at www.cctakesteps.org/birmingham.