Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

to Google Calendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 iCalendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Rd, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Take Steps is the nation’s largest event to raise funds for the critical Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis research and education programs funded by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Over 3.1 million people in the US are suffering with one of these debilitating chronic autoimmune diseases. You can make a difference by donating and fundraising on behalf of these brave children and adults. Join us in Birmingham on Saturday, April 27 at 4 PM at Homewood Central Park. Stand together for HOPE. Walk together for CURES. Register online at www.cctakesteps.org/birmingham.

Info

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Rd, Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 iCalendar - Take Steps- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation - 2019-04-27 16:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

VIllage Living