Join the Japan America Society of Alabama and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the first Tanabata Star Festival event! You'll have the opportunity to make tanzaku wishes and tie them to our wish trees. You'll also get to enjoy Japanese snacks, yukata dress-up, origami and other activities. This special, family-friendly event will take place in the Japanese Garden of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. We hope to see you there! For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/partner-events.php