Tapas and Taps is a unique fundraiser for Arc of Central Alabama which incorporates local restaurants and businesses for an evening to experience the taste of Mountain Brook and beyond!

Purchase your ticket to enjoy live music, small plates, pop-ups, raffle items, local drinks, and more right in Lane Parke on Rele Street between Carriage House and Sol y Luna! {Purchase Tickets Here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2671582529678412 }

All proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit the Arc of Central Alabama. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please email vkrupa@crawfordsq.com.