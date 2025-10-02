Tapas & Taps

Tapas and Taps is a unique fundraiser for Libby's Friends which incorporates local restaurants and businesses for an evening to experience a taste of Mountain Brook and beyond!

Purchase your ticket to enjoy live music, small plates, pop-ups, raffle items, local drinks, and more right in Lane Parke in the parking lot near Ignite Cycle!

All proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit the Libby's Friends. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor, please email vkrupa@crawfordsq.com.