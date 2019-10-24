Taste for the 20th benefiting M-POWER Ministries

Taste M-POWER Ministries’ Magic City mission with a night of celebration for its 20 years of service! Taste for the 20th is taking place Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Theodore, located at 3211 2nd Ave. S. Attendees will enjoy a seated dinner featuring dishes from Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Mile End Deli, Little Donkey and Jim ‘N Nick’s, all while giving back to M-POWER’s health and educational outreach programs. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at https://tasteofthemagiccity.instagift.com/.

Taste for the 20th provides the opportunity to celebrate M-POWER Ministries’ milestone anniversary and honor those who have made the ministry possible. Attendees will hear stories about how Birmingham has been coming together for 20 years to change lives through the organization. Proceeds from the event will allow M-POWER to continue to make a difference in Birmingham by helping seek paths out of poverty.

Taste for the 20th supports the efforts of M-POWER Ministries, a nonprofit located in Avondale helping to break the cycle of poverty by providing education and health services to Jefferson County residents. For more information, visit www.mpowerministries.org