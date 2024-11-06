Teacher Workshop: Myths & Misconceptions About The Holocaust

Join the Alabama Holocaust Education Center and the UAB Department of History for this free teacher workshop open to all Alabama teachers!

At this workshop, you will get the chance to hear from world-renowned Holocaust scholar Dr. Peter Hayes as he identifies eight myths and misconceptions about the Holocaust. Additionally, you will hear from UAB Professor of History Dr. Jonathan Wiesen as he discusses everyday life under the Nazi regime, as well as AHEC applied researcher Ann Mollengarden. She will discuss popular myths regarding Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass. Through this workshop, we will give you the tools you need in order to deepen your students’ understanding of Holocaust history and its lessons.

Teachers will receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the workshop, and 4 hours of PD credit will also be available to you on PowerSchool.

Substitute reimbursement of up to $100 is offered to teachers, should you need it. Attendance is required for reimbursement, and attendees will fill out a form at the workshop to be reimbursed. Lunch will also be provided to you by the AHEC. Parking is available in the Temple Emanu-El parking deck, which is located directly behind our building on 11th Alley, accessed via Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd S. For more parking information, click here.

While this is a free workshop, registration is required. All three sessions are included in registration. Join educators from across the state for this networking and pedagogical opportunity. Register today!