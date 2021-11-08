Teacher Workshop: Visual Echoes – Holocaust Photography in Teaching and Research

This workshop will be an interactive discussion of Holocaust photography, highlighting the specific challenges and advantages that these sources pose to the teacher, researcher, and student.

Presented by Dr. Valerie Hébert, an associate professor of history and interdisciplinary studies at Lakehead University Orillia in Ontario, Canada, where she teaches on modern European history, Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, and the photography of human rights violations and international conflict.Online registration required. (Maximum participants, 40)

– Open to Alabama teachers in grades 6-12.

– Two (2) hours of CEU credit available

Teachers must attend both online sessions & complete a post-workshop evaluation to be eligible for credits.