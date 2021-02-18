Test your YA literature and library knowledge at ONL's Teen Jeopardy program! There will be prizes and great fun. We will host the game on Zoom and participants may be placed in random teams.

This virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. If you have any questions, feel free to email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org. Stay updated on ONL programs and services for teens with our new e-newsletter!