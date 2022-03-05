Teen Mental Health Fair

The Altamont School 4801 Altamont Road South, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35222

A free, in-person mental health fair co-hosted by GirlSpring and The Altamont School in which keynote speaker Tashee Brown as well as other organizations will be present to answer questions and provide resources related to mental health.

