Th World Games 2022 in Birmingham

OLLI at UA presents "The World Games 2022 in Birmingham" by Kathy Boswell. The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games, staged over 11 days. The World Games represents the pinnacle of completion for 3,600 of the world's best athletes in 30+ unique, must-disciplinary sports. The World Games generate worldwide exposure for participating sports and provide a highly visible stage on which athletes from more than 100 countries compete for gold. The World Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022, generating an estimated economic impact of $256 million for the city. This free OLLI Bonus Program will be held at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in the Professional Building 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.