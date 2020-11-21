Thanksgiving Drive Thru Free Mask & Free Food Giveaway

Lane Harper’s Power of Life Foundation and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Lodge #1, Birmingham, will host a Thanksgiving Drive Thru Free Face Mask & Free Food Giveaway on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the historic Legion Field.

This joint venture, a union of community law enforcement, will provide more than 10,000 free, reusable cloth face masks, more than 300 turkeys and food for more than 500 families in the Birmingham area. Masks are provided by noragardner.com, Sustainable Tallahassee and the Loving Hands Sewing Group. Food provided by the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.