The Birmingham Museum of Art Presents Lecture by Nina Campbell
Birmingham Museum of Art 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35203
The Birmingham Museum of Art presents an evening with internationally renowned interior designer Nina Campbell on Tuesday, February 4 at 6 p.m.
For nearly 50 years, Nina has created vibrant,imaginative spaces rooted in quintessentially English style for clients around the world, from rock stars to royalty. For this talk, Nina offers a personal tour of her colorful career with highlights from her most recent book, Nina Campbell Interior Decoration: Elegance and Ease.
Following the lecture will be a reception and book signing in the Museum’s Main Lobby. Copies of Nina Campbell Interior Decoration: Elegance and Ease will be available for purchase in the Museum Shop.
This lecture has been made possible by the generous support of Carolyn and Robin Wade.