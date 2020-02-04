The Birmingham Museum of Art Presents Lecture by Nina Campbell

The Birmingham Museum of Art presents an evening with internationally renowned interior designer Nina Campbell on Tuesday, February 4 at 6 p.m.

For nearly 50 years, Nina has created vibrant,imaginative spaces rooted in quintessentially English style for clients around the world, from rock stars to royalty. For this talk, Nina offers a personal tour of her colorful career with highlights from her most recent book, Nina Campbell Interior Decoration: Elegance and Ease.

Following the lecture will be a reception and book signing in the Museum’s Main Lobby. Copies of Nina Campbell Interior Decoration: Elegance and Ease will be available for purchase in the Museum Shop.

This lecture has been made possible by the generous support of Carolyn and Robin Wade.