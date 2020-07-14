The Bookies: Emmet O'Neal Library Book Group Discussing Maid by Stephanie Land
Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama
The Bookies will meet via Zoom in July to discuss Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, And A Mother's Will to Survive. If you need a copy of the book, or have questions about our meeting, please contact Katie Moellering via email: kmoellering@eolib.org
